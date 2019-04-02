Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 55,419 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300,077 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4,306.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307,836 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,587,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,391 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

