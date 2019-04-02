Rhumbline Advisers Has $35,000 Position in Melinta Therapeutics Inc (MLNT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Melinta Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 76,253 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 23.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 182,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 76,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNT opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Melinta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Melinta Therapeutics Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

