Retail Value (RVI) vs. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (VONOY) Head to Head Review

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Retail Value’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $2.70 billion 8.42 $2.72 billion $2.86 8.20 Retail Value $292.58 million 2.11 -$165.30 million N/A N/A

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value.

Dividends

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt N/A N/A N/A Retail Value N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Vonovia SE Depository Receipt.

Summary

Retail Value beats Vonovia SE Depository Receipt on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia SE Depository Receipt

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

