Restoration Hardware (RH) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Restoration Hardware to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.56.

Shares of RH stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 522.94% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Restoration Hardware worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

