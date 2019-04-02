Research Analysts Set Expectations for Discovery Communications Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (DISCA)

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Discovery Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

