Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UniFirst Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $156.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.68. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.90 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in UniFirst by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UniFirst by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UniFirst by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $223,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $769,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,586 shares of company stock worth $3,178,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

