Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dyadic International, Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc (OTCMKTS:DYAI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyadic International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Dyadic International stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.29. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.54.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

