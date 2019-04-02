Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 2nd (ABC, APM, BVHMF, CAH, CRL, DGX, ICLR, IQV, LH, MCK)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 2nd:

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

China Renaissance Securities Ltd. initiated coverage on shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). Wolfe Research issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). Wolfe Research issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

