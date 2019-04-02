Relex Tops 1-Day Volume of $715.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Relex token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Relex has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Relex has a total market cap of $380,879.00 and approximately $715.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00404344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.01578874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00232601 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,556,053,937 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Relex’s official website is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

