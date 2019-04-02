Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $461.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.76.

REGN traded up $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $414.82. The company had a trading volume of 512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,528. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $734,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

