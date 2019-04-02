Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Stake Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $154,590.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/redwood-trust-inc-rwt-stake-boosted-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.