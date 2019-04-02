RealNetworks Inc (RNWK) Holdings Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,719 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.11% of RealNetworks worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. RealNetworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Massimiliano Pellegrini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,593.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Parham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $25,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

