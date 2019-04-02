Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1,013.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,211 shares of company stock worth $3,498,188. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.81. 2,862,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,122. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

