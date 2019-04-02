Raytheon (RTN) Holdings Decreased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,768,477,000 after buying an additional 212,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,838,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,502,223,000 after buying an additional 288,392 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,565,442 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,975,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,599,000 after buying an additional 402,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,074,000 after buying an additional 334,298 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In other news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $1,748,315.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $98,130.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,211 shares of company stock worth $3,498,188. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.56. The company had a trading volume of 723,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

