Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

RYN opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.34 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,119,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,464,000 after buying an additional 748,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

