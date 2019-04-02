Raymond James (RJF) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a coverage optimism score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Raymond James’ ranking:

NYSE:RJF opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

