Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,589 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 300.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,494,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,205,000 after buying an additional 207,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $121,923.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $155,992.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.53.

JAZZ opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

