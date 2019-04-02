Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,941 Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,458,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wildhorse Resource Development stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.
Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile
WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.
