Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Position in Global Partners LP (GLP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Partners worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 132.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GLP opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $661.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

