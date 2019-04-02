Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 584,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

