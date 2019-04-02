Raymond James & Associates Has $949,000 Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Compass Diversified worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other news, insider James Bottiglieri bought 7,473 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $99,465.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Has $949,000 Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/raymond-james-associates-has-949000-position-in-compass-diversified-holdings-codi.html.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.