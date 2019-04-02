Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,385 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 285,206 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,778,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 537,170 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,612,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 862,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,135.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,503,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,497 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 824,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIK. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

