Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Randgold Resources were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. CIBC upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Randgold Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Shares of Randgold Resources stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.23.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

