Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 60,600 Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 60,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.10, for a total transaction of C$1,036,302.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,259,784.37.

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of C$14.68 and a 12-month high of C$18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

