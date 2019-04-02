Quotient Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XQN)

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Quotient coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Quotient has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Quotient has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $119.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00039040 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005648 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013768 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00160959 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000151 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002356 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Quotient Profile

Quotient is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quotient

Quotient can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quotient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

