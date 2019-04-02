QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,785 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of QuinStreet worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,438,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,499,000 after buying an additional 770,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,795,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 215.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 521,999 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $424,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QNST opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/quinstreet-inc-qnst-shares-sold-by-barclays-plc.html.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.