Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.60. 654,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,296. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $29,645.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $337,864.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

