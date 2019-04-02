QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

QCOM stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

