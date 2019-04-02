Quadrise Fuels International (QFI) Rating Reiterated by Stockdale Securities

Stockdale Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Shares of QFI opened at GBX 3.44 ($0.04) on Friday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1 year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.63 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.47.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.