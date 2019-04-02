QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of QTS opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

