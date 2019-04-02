Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Accenture Plc Reduced by Analyst (ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.98.

ACN stock opened at $176.32 on Monday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $177.49. The company has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Accenture by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 169,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Rowland sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,581 shares of company stock worth $2,175,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

