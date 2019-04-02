Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. Decreased by Analyst (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued on Sunday, March 31st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Schlumberger has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

