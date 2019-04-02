Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Issued By B. Riley

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

