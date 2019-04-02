Pyxus International (PYX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Pyxus International in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PYX opened at $25.16 on Friday. Pyxus International has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

