Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,173 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,173 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Snap-on worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,532,000 after purchasing an additional 687,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Snap-on by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,114,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,941,000 after purchasing an additional 396,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,321,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $4,207,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,044.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,327 shares of company stock worth $9,123,183. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.74 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

