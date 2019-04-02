Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,433,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,552,000 after purchasing an additional 556,452 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,397,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,528,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,349,000 after buying an additional 885,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,393,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,461,000 after buying an additional 74,198 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,753,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-has-6-55-million-holdings-in-brixmor-property-group-inc-brx.html.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.