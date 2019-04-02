Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

LW opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.18. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.08 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 160.25%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

