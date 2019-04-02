PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $143.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.66 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $390,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $455,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,705,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 252,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,132,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.24. 111,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,372. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $109.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.53.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.48). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 54.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

