Prudential plc (PRU) Insider Mike Wells Sells 149,122 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells sold 149,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,561 ($20.40), for a total value of £2,327,794.42 ($3,041,675.71).

Mike Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Mike Wells bought 11 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167.20 ($218.48).

On Friday, February 8th, Mike Wells bought 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £197.34 ($257.86).

Shares of LON:PRU traded up GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,605.50 ($20.98). The company had a trading volume of 6,491,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 33.68 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,899 ($24.81) to GBX 1,522 ($19.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,048.42 ($26.77).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

