Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 344,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $4,298,777. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.96.

PRU stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $108.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

