Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Position Lowered by First American Bank

First American Bank lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $632,295,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.71. 114,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,876. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.96.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

