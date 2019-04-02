Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 121,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $262.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $317,789.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $2,972,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

