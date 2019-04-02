Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.26. The company had a trading volume of 185,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,274. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/private-trust-co-na-grows-holdings-in-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.