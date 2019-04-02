Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,019 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. 69,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,490. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $102.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $591,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 32,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $3,139,078.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,334 shares of company stock valued at $38,370,480. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

