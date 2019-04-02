Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 410,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,123,391. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $58.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Private Trust Co. NA Buys 17,447 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/private-trust-co-na-buys-17447-shares-of-ishares-core-msci-emerging-markets-etf-iemg.html.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.