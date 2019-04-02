Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a one year low of $905.35 and a one year high of $1,088.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

