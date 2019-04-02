Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,217 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $51,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $125,815 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

