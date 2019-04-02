Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,986,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 507,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $694,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,325,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $3,040,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,244 shares of company stock worth $4,242,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $74.06.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

