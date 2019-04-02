Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 223,227 Shares of K12 Inc. (LRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.64% of K12 worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 3,128.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in K12 in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of K12 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on K12 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

LRN opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,080 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/principal-financial-group-inc-purchases-223227-shares-of-k12-inc-lrn.html.

About K12

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.