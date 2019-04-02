Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,099,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,205,000 after buying an additional 413,434 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AKR opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $61,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $139,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,096 shares of company stock worth $481,982. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

